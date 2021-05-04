LARA suspends family child care home license of GR woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman has had her family child care home license suspended.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the license of Melanie Williams, effective April 30, it said in a Tuesday release. She had a child care center in her home off of Division Avenue near M-6.

LARA said there were concerns about the care and supervision of children, the caregiver suitability, the ratios of caregivers to kids, and said she was not honest during the investigation.

She must inform all parents of kids she was watching about the suspension.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled for Williams, LARA said.