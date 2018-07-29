Grand Rapids

Lane, ramp closures on I-196 in Grand Rapids

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 03:54 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on I-196 in Grand Rapids may snarl traffic Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, there will be lane closures on the eastbound side of the highway between Lane and Ottawa avenues through 4 p.m. Monday.

The closures are happening while crews do bridge and culvert work along the highway.

You can stay up to date on the situation on MDOT's website, and watch out for traffic congestion on woodtv.com.

