Lane, ramp closures on I-196 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on I-196 in Grand Rapids may snarl traffic Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, there will be lane closures on the eastbound side of the highway between Lane and Ottawa avenues through 4 p.m. Monday.

The closures are happening while crews do bridge and culvert work along the highway.

You can stay up to date on the situation on MDOT's website.