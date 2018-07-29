Lane, ramp closures on I-196 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on I-196 in Grand Rapids may snarl traffic Monday.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday.
Additionally, there will be lane closures on the eastbound side of the highway between Lane and Ottawa avenues through 4 p.m. Monday.
The closures are happening while crews do bridge and culvert work along the highway.
You can stay up to date on the situation on MDOT's website, and watch out for traffic congestion on woodtv.com.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Photos: Color Run in Grand Rapids
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Man injured in road rage-related...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police search for suspects in Kalamazoo shooting, 1 injured
- Remains of American troops returned by North Korea
- Man dead after stolen car crashes near Hastings
- 2 aircraft crash on North Fox Island
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.