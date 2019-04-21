Lane closures on Monroe Avenue start Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Driving through downtown Grand Rapids will be more challenging for a few days.

Renovations at Grand Rapids City Hall and Kent County Administration buildings will narrow traffic flow and temporarily close lanes on Monroe Avenue NW starting Monday.

City officials say lane closures, expected to last through Friday, are necessary to allow cranes to remove temporary air handling units from the roof of city hall. This work is part of an $11 million HVAC project, the first major overhaul to the 49-year-old buildings’ heating and air conditioning system.

The temporary lane closures include:

Shifting northbound and southbound traffic on Monroe Avenue to the western two lanes.

Closing the Silver Line station in front of the city and county buildings. A temporary bus stop will be added north near Michigan Street.

Closing the crosswalk to the main entrance of DeVos Place. The next crosswalk to the south will remain open.

Closing the Monroe Avenue entrance to the city and county buildings during active material lifts.

During next week’s closures, people can enter the buildings from the Government Center Ramp or the Calder Plaza entrance off Ottawa Avenue NW.