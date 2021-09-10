La Fiesta Mexicana taking place at Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 52nd annual Fiesta Mexicana kicks off Friday at Calder Plaza.

Organizers say originally it started off as something small and grew into a large way for them to showcase their culture to West Michigan.

The festival takes place Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be music, food, dancing, and shopping, as well as art and activities for kids.

“It’s just that opportunity that we have every year to really express what we are and who we are,” said Gabriella De La Vega, the president of the Mexican Heritage Association. “It’s just for the new generations, not only for them to learn about the music and the history, but for people who are coming to West Michigan to know that the presence of the Mexican community is really strong.”

De La Vega also says thousands of people have attended the festival in the past and they’re hoping even more people come this year.