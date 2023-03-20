GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on to spring break, and if you’re having a staycation, the Salvation Army Kroc Center has plenty of things to do.

During spring break week, April 3 through April 7, the center will offer day passes for $12 per person for an all-inclusive day for all ages. You can swim, climb and take part in a number of other planned activities, including basketball, floor hockey and board games.

To get a look at the schedule and sign up, go to grkroccenter.org.

