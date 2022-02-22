Kozminski memorial basketball game to benefit lieutenant’s wife

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game is back next month, with two matches scheduled to raise money for law enforcement families in West Michigan.

The event was started in 1998, but it was named in 2007 for fallen Officer Robert Kozminski, who was killed in the line of duty.

The games will take place on March 12 at Kenowa Hills High School at 5 p.m. Retired Kent County Deputy Patrick O’Dwyer says after canceling last year’s event because of the pandemic, it’s important to bring everyone together.

The games are free to attend. O’Dwyer encourages a large turnout to show support for the Kozminski family, and let them know he is never forgotten.

A raffle will be held and there will be donation boxes. All the proceeds will go to the family of Kent County Lt. Mario Morey, whose wife is battling cancer.

K-9 units will be on hand and kids will have the chance to shoot hoops with officers in between games.

