GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A “Know Your Rights” workshop was held Sunday in Grand Rapids, hosted by the organization A Glimpse of Africa.

The organization’s founder, Fridah Kanini, said the workshop was tailored to cover topics that specifically impact the African community and people of color.

“I believe that knowledge is power and you are empowered to speak up when you know your rights,” Kanini said.

Following the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, who was originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kanini said they’ve seen a growing interest from the community to participate in workshops about their rights.

A “Know Your Rights” workshop, hosted by A Glimpse of Africa, was held in Grand Rapids. (July 24, 2022)

A “Know Your Rights” workshop, hosted by A Glimpse of Africa, was held in Grand Rapids. (July 24, 2022)

Although these workshops were available to the community prior to Lyoya’s death, Kanini said they’ve seen a larger interest in the workshops since then.

Click here to learn more about the workshop and future events.