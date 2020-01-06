Killer’s mom pleads no contest to lying, accessory

Barbara Chance stands before Kent County Judge Paul Denenfeld as she enters a no contest plea to perjury and accessory after the fact in the 2018 death of Ashley Young. (Jan. 6, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a man who was convicted of killing a woman in Grand Rapids in 2018 entered a plea Monday morning, the day she was scheduled to stand trial.

Barbara Chance pleaded no contest to charges of perjury and being an accessory after the fact, the same charges her husband James is standing trial for.

James and Barbara Chance are arraigned via video on Dec. 12, 2018.

Barbara Chance’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19. Kent County Judge Paul Denenfeld said he plans to sentence her to no more than a year in jail.

The judge could opt for a longer sentence if he decides there are other factors to consider. Among those: whether Barbara Chance cooperates in the prosecution of her husband.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Young.

Their son Jared Chance was convicted in September of murdering and dismembering Ashley Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township. She was last seen alive in late November 2018 with Chance in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood. Parts of her body were discovered a few days later in the house where Chance was living and he was arrested. Young’s head, hands and feet have never been recovered.

Authorities say James and Barbara Chance helped move Young’s remains and did not turn over the tools used in the dismemberment to police. The reciprocating saw used in the crime was found in their Holland home after investigators executed a search warrant.

An Oct. 15, 2019, mug shot of Jared Chance from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Jared Chance was sentenced in October to between 100 and 200 years in prison. He is being held at a state prison near Saginaw.

Jury selection in James Chance’s trial began Monday morning. Opening statements could come later in the day, depending on how long it takes to seat a jury. If convicted, James Chance could receive the same sentence as his son.

James Chance was a police officer in Illinois for nearly 25 years before retiring in 1989.

News 8 has a crew in court and will have updates throughout the day on air and on woodtv.com.