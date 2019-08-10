Kids learn about boxing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some kids in West Michigan got lessons in knocking out their bad habits.

The Knockout Summer Bash happened on Saturday afternoon at Blue’s Gym in Grand Rapids.

At the event, kids trained with professional fighters and enjoyed a cookout outside of the gym.

Organizers of the event want to get kids interested in boxing to keep them occupied and out of trouble.

“Boxing teaches them discipline and how to have internal strength, as well as the fortitude to help and take care of people,” said Fred Belshaw, who is on the board of directors of the gym.

About 425 kids are involved in the gym’s boxing program.

Members of the gym’s board say they’re always looking for donations to keep it going.