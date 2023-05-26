GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people are hurt, including two children, after a vehicle was involved in two crashes Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the intersection of Curwood Avenue SE and Langley Street SE after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding officers found two children, 8 and 6, pinned inside the at-fault vehicle. There were also down power lines on top of the vehicle.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Consumers Energy were called to assist.

The children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, GRPD said. The driver of the second vehicle was hurt. GRPD said their injuries were minor.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was taken to the hospital for medical clearance to be taken to the Kent County jail on a suspected operating under the influence of drugs charge.

Investigators said that the at-fault vehicle had been involved in another crash in the area of 44th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. It sped off from the scene before crashing at the Curwood Avenue SE and Langley Street SE intersection.

The crashes remain under investigation.