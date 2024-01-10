GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nonprofits that help fight childhood hunger are preparing for the major winter storm forecasted over the holiday weekend.

Kids’ Food Basket is preparing to provide children with additional food that will last throughout the holiday weekend and a potential snow day on Friday.

“We have a couple dozen people here right now packing healthy sack suppers to be delivered tomorrow. Fingers crossed that there’s school tomorrow in preparation for the long weekend,” said Austin Roelofs, vice president of programing.

Roelofs said regardless of the weather, they work to meet the need.

“Everyday there’s school we make sure we’re there with a healthy sack supper, healthy evening meal serving about 10,000 meals right now across our four counties but we know that food can be hard to come by, especially when schools are closed,” Roelofs said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday meant the nonprofit was already expecting additional need.

Kids’ Food Basket. (Jan. 10, 2024) Kids’ Food Basket. (Jan. 10, 2024) A Kids’ Food Basket truck in the snow. (Jan. 10, 2024)

“We knew this holiday was coming up. We were gonna be serving thousands of weekend meals on Friday already for students and so we wanted to bump that timeline up and be able to serve those meals on Thursday instead to make sure students had something healthy over the long three-day break,” Roelofs said.

Kids’ Food Basket focuses on providing health fresh food, which can be expensive to purchases but provides essential nutrients.

“We know that often times processed foods and junk foods are much easier to source, can often times be cheaper as well but the healthy fruits and vegetables and proteins are the items that our bodies were made for and the items that many of our students and families just don’t have access to,” Roelofs said.

Normally there are 250 volunteers packing each day, but the snow Tuesday night meant only staff members today. Kids’ Food Basket plans to catch back up Thursday with additional volunteers.

The demand for the meals KFB provides is only going up.

“Food prices have skyrocketed over the last couple years and affordability has just not been there for many families and so we continue, unfortunately, to see that need increase,” Roelofs said.

The nonprofit is looking for additional volunteers for Thursday. If you are available, you can visit the Kids’ Food Basket website.