GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids’ Food Basket is trying to raise $24,000 Friday as part of its 24-Hour Giving Day.

The event is happened at Kids’ Food Basket’s headquarters located at 1300 Plymouth Avenue NE near Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids.

People can make a donation of any size on Giving Day to participate in any of the activities planned throughout the day.

You can find a full list of the activities and events on Kids’ Food Basket’s Facebook page.