GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids nonprofit that works to feed children is getting closer to its goal of decorating 200,000 paper bags this month — but it still needs your help.

Thursday is Brown Bag Decorating Day at Kids’ Food Basket’s headquarters in Grand Rapids. From 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the community is invited to decorate bags for the nonprofit’s signature sack supper program.

Volunteers can also drop off decorated bags at any Kids’ Food Basket location.

Along with the nourishing food the bags carry, the colorful drawings and messages help the children receiving the sacks know they are loved, KFB President and CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said.

Kids’ Food Basket serves 10,000 meals each weekday to children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

You can learn more about the organization at its website.