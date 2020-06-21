Kids create Father’s Day crafts at GR farmers market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For Father’s Day, kids got the chance to bring out their creativity to make memories that will last a life time.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market offered a way for kids to safely show their dads that they care.

Whether it’s a painted hand print, a bird house or writing a story, children got a chance to put their own personal touch on a Father’s Day gift.

The farmers market is taking precautions due to the coronavirus, including having gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer available.

“Dads are kind of often the unsung heroes that are out there, so we know how much work mothers do, but a lot of dads are doing a lot of the same work, so it’s always nice to celebrate them,” said Megan Lemieux, who brought her son to make a Father’s Day gift on Sunday.

Fulton Street Farmers Market committee member Tabatha Patterson says they’re glad they’re able to offer this event right now, as it gives families something fun and different to do in a time when there aren’t too many options.

“I think there’s a lot of things going on in our country even in our city, that people just need some time to spend with family. People need to get out of the house, so we’re putting it together in a way that they can do safely,” Patterson said.

Kids Craft Day takes place at the Farmers Market once a month. More information can be found online.