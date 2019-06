GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the school year wraps up, kids can look forward to going to the zoo for free.

John Ball Zoo is partnering with Nature Valley to provide free admission for kids on Fridays between June 14 and July 26.

To take advantage of the deal, guests must present a Nature Valley wrapper at the admission booth. The free admission is for one child up to age 12, with the purchase of an adult ticket.

More information about John Ball Zoo can be found online.