GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was found incompetent to stand trial in the 2018 killing of a Grand Rapids teenager is now facing federal charges, according to a criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Gerald Bennett was charged with kidnapping a minor. Investigators say he helped Quinn James kidnap and kill 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya and dispose of her body.

Dumbuya was a sophmore at East Kentwood High School. She was set to testify at trial that James, who was a school custodian, had raped her repeatedly. Investigators say James gave Bennett money and a car for his help in killing Dumbuya.

In November 2020, a Kent County judge found Bennett incompetent to stand trial for county-level charges, saying he was not capable of understanding the nature of the charges against him, and wasn’t capable of participating in his own defense. The decision came after the testimony of several doctors and psychologists.

Dr. Jennifer Whitmore, a forensic examiner at The Center for Forensic Psychiatry, interviewed Bennett for more than seven hours on three separate occasions, and testified at the hearing.

“During the course of this evaluation, Mr. Bennett… showed poor ability to understand the crux of his charges or to appreciate his charges in the social/legal scheme,” wrote Whitmore in a report.

However, in a June 2 federal criminal complaint, investigators say Bennett appeared to demonstrate he was, in fact, competent in recorded jail calls he made the same day the judge entered the order dismissing his case.

In those conversations, Bennett appears to show he has a working knowledge of his legal situation, including what consequences may happen if investigators had violated parole law, as he had suspected.

“If (proof of violations) come out before the trial date, they gonna have to dismiss our case. If it don’t, uh hopefully I’ll be able to at least get the (expletive) on record, so I’ll be able to file an appeal and (expletive),” said Bennett, documented in the complaint.

He indicated that he was doing legal research, and that his lawyer agreed with his findings.

“He (Bennett’s lawyer) just told me … the (expletive) that I been studyin’ and just found out … he told me, like, I was right … and how to further strengthen my argument, and (expletive) like that,” said Bennett in a recorded call.

Bennett also had conversations where he seemed to demonstrate knowledge of the roles of his lawyer, judge and prosecution, according to the criminal complaint.

“Yeah, he solid as hell,” Bennett said of his lawyer. “He just told me, which I already knew, they tryin’ to get me life without parole … he told me how they planned on goin’ forward with the case,” said Bennett.