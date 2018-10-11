Kid's Food Basket breaks ground on new GR home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leaders break ground on Kids' Food Basket's new headquarters in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 11, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering of Kids' Food Basket's new headquarters, warehouse and farm in Grand Rapids. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering of Kids' Food Basket's new headquarters, warehouse and farm in Grand Rapids. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering of Kids' Food Basket's new headquarters, warehouse and farm in Grand Rapids. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering of Kids' Food Basket's new headquarters, warehouse and farm in Grand Rapids. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids Food Basket will soon have a new hub in Grand Rapids where they’ll work to end childhood hunger.

Leaders gathered at 1919 Leonard Street NE Thursday morning to celebrate the ceremonial start to construction on the organization’s new home, on centennial farmland.

Orion Construction plans to build a 27,000-square foot LEED-certified building on the 15-acre site, which will serve as Kids’ Food Basket’s corporate offices and warehouse. Greenhouses and farm support facilities are also planned for the site.

Thursday, Kid’s Food Basket also announced the name of its 2-year-old farm on the site — Kids’ Food Basket Farm Strengthened by Nutrilite — in honor of the Amway brand’s financial and volunteer support.

The development was made possible by $7 million raised with support from companies including Amway, Meijer and Spectrum Health.

Kid’s Food Basket harvested more than 10,000 pounds of sugar snap peas, cherry tomatoes, string beans, tomatillos and mini bell peppers this season.

Volunteers have used the produce to prepare sack suppers for some of the nearly 8,000 children the organization serves. The new facility will be able to serve up to 15,000 sack suppers each day for children in Kent County.

Kid’s Food Basket also plans to use the site to host public educational programs about nutrition.

----

Online:

Kid's Food Basket