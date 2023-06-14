GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan law enforcement agencies and people who have been affected by the criminal justice system are coming together to play a game of kickball.

The event, called a “community healing experience,” will take place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Hills High School.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department will participate.

The group behind the inaugural kickball fundraiser is Helping Eradicate Adverse Law-Enforcing (H.E.A.L.) by Taylor Made Re-Entry.

H.E.A.L is a national initiative that works to bridge the gaps between communities, law enforcement and those impacted by the criminal justice system.

Dee Dee Taylor, the founder of Taylor Made Re-Entry, is the sister of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky in 2020.

“I really applaud the efforts of organizing this event, because anytime we can bridge that gap with relationships is huge,” said Eric Brunner, public information officer for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. “Sometimes we have those stereotypes of what we think about certain people or certain groups, but when we actually sit down, you find that you do have a lot in more in common.”