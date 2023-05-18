GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man was found guilty of the 2020 murder of a Grand Rapids man.

Chad Robert Bruining, 43, was convicted Thursday of first-degree homicide and second-degree arson, the court confirmed to News 8.

On Oct. 25, 2020, firefighters found 41-year-old Todd Cappendyk dead after a house fire. Police ruled the death a homicide and arrested Bruining days later.

Bruining will be sentenced on June 28. A first-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.