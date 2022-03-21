GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent Intermediate School District will be receiving $900,000 to expand its advanced manufacturing programming at the Kent Career Tech Center from the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Students at KCTC gain exposure to multiple manufacturing fields while using industry-standard equipment. During the program, Kent ISD says they receive recognized credentials through hands-on learning which benefits the manufacturing industry in West Michigan. The funding will help expand the program.

“Advanced manufacturing continues to be a leading economic driver in West Michigan and this will help more students be trained and career ready in this critical industry,” Superintendent Ron Koehler said in a press release.

Kent ISD says the community project to expand the program was put forward and ushered through the process by U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids.

“We’re grateful for the partnership and leadership from Congressman Meijer. The appropriation will help us expand Career and Technical Education programming to meet the increasing demand in our community,” Koehler said in a press release.

For more information on KCTC, visit the program’s website.