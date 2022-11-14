GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says.

The party posted photos to Facebook of the graffiti, which includes swastikas and other references to neo-Nazi groups.

In a statement, party chair Bill Saxton called the graffiti “shocking and disappointing,” going on to say it is a “direct assault on what should be the core values of all citizens, regardless of political party preference.”

He called on others to “remain vigilant in our pursuit of justice and equality of all.”

“We cannot and will not allow hate like this to flow through our community,” the statement continued. “I am asking all of you to stand with us and send a resounding message that this form of hate is not welcome here and we will continue to fight against it every day of every year.”

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it has received a report about the vandalism.