GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County’s Recycling and Education Center in Grand Rapids will be closed while upgrades are made to the facility.

The Kent County Department of Public Works said the upgrades will happen from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, during which the 977 Wealthy St. SW facility cannot process recyclable materials.

The recyclables will be sent to the Waste to Energy Facility during the closure. The county is asking residents to hold on to recyclable materials during the closure, if possible, so they can be processed when the facility reopens.

The residential drop-off window will remain open and material dropped off will be stored then processed when the facility reopens, according to a news release.

The county said the upgrades include conveyor belt replacements, a rebuilt bailer and a new glass cleanup system.

“The upgrades made at the Recycling and Education Center will help ensure our equipment is up to date and the facility is running as efficiently as possible to meet the recycling needs of West Michigan communities,” Isaac Thaler, resource recovery and recycling manager with the Kent County Department of Public Works, said in a news release.