GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County has greenlighted $15 million to back the construction of an amphitheater in Grand Rapids.

The full Board of Commissioners approved the dollars at its meeting Thursday. They money will go to the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority to develop and build the amphitheater.

The 12,000-seat amphitheater, bearing the name of insurance broker and financial technology firm Acrisure, will sit along the Grand River on Market Avenue near US-131. It’s expected to cost about $184, including $114 million in public funding. The goal is for it to open in the spring of 2026.

The board also OK’d a memorandum in support of a plan to build a soccer stadium in Grand Rapids. That plan is still in its early stages, with no location finalized. The county said it would continue to work with Grand Rapids, development group Grand Action 2.0 and the CAA on the project.