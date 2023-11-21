GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County board took another step toward bringing the amphitheater and a soccer stadium to downtown Grand Rapids.

Tuesday, a county committee approved $15 million in funding to be paid out over the next three years to bring the downtown amphitheater to fruition.

“With these resolutions now and the $15 million, we’re well on our way to meeting our deadline in breaking ground in May,” said Richard Winn, chair of the Convention Arena Authority.

The vote is part of the ongoing public-private partnership with the county and the Convention Arena Authority. That money will come from lodging fees associated with renting a hotel or motel room in Kent County.

Altogether, state, county and private funding will come together to total the $183 million needed to build the amphitheater.

“It means, No. 1, just that the county is a partner, it means a lot. And it’s important that we have the public-private partnership moving forward for the next 25 years … really some insurance that the amphitheater can really happen,” Winn said.

Additionally, the committee also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding as Grand Action 2.0 works to bring a soccer stadium to Grand Rapids as well.

“It really goes to the vibrancy of Grand Rapids, Kent County and what we’re able to accomplish. And really establish Grand Rapids as an entertainment and sports venue as a city and the county,” said Winn.