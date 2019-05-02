Kent Co. inmate injured after running into traffic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on westbound I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Kent County inmate on work crew duty was injured Wednesday morning in a crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams says the work crew was picking up trash and inmates are required to stay on the same side of the road. Williams says the inmate broke protocol and ran into traffic.

The inmate has broken bones, but the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, Williams said.

The female driver who hit the inmate was also hospitalized with minor injuries, Williams said. The inmate came through the windshield of the car, Williams noted.