Kent Co. event stresses importance of making learning fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As many families transition to at-home learning because of the pandemic, the Great Start Collaborative of Kent County is working to teach kids the importance of play.

The organization hosted a free event in Grand Rapids Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help point kids and parents in the right direction. Everyone who attended got an “Essential Needs of Play” bag, which included a number of goodies to help with child development.

Organizers say it’s crucial to make learning fun.

“Play is a very important piece right now,” said Paula Brown, the director of the Great Start Collaborative of Kent County. “When we look back on the past 18 months of the pandemic, there’s been a lot of missed opportunities for in-person learning, but play is a way to help decrease stress, bond with our children, and our children also learn some very important school skills.”

About 20 different community organizations were there to provide giveaways.