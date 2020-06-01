Police prepare for rumored protest in downtown Grand Rapids

Police in full riot gear block the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, taking precautions as another protest was scheduled to happen Monday afternoon. (June 1, 2020)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our live coverage at 3 p.m. will include both coverage of the Grand Rapids protest and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus news conference.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two days after riots in downtown Grand Rapids damaged at least 100 businesses, Grand Rapids police and the National Guard are preparing for a rumored protest downtown.

Grand Rapids police say the rumored protest is not a permitted event, and they’re encouraging the community to stay home.

Prior to the 3 p.m. rumored event, protesters could be seen gathering around the area of Fulton Street and Division Avenue and Ionia Avenue, in the area where a silent protest on Saturday escalated into riots.

Protesters in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020.

Police in full riot gear block the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, taking precautions as another protest was scheduled to happen Monday afternoon. (June 1, 2020)

Police say peaceful protests are allowed, just not inside the perimeter they set up around the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Monday also marked the first formal charges issued in connection to Saturday night’s rioting downtown.

Adrian Baker, 18, of Gobles, is facing riot and larceny charges for allegedly breaking into the Biggby Coffee shop on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle and stealing the “We’re Open” sign. The judge gave him a $5,000 bond.

Charged with rioting, a clearly upset 18-year-old Adrian Baker pleads with Judge after he finds out he has to pay a $5,000 bond. More ⁦@WOODTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/ziQGAtpPN3 — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) June 1, 2020

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 this was the first time he has issued “riot” charges, which the law describes as “five or more persons, acting in concert, to wrongfully engage in violent conduct, thereby intentionally or recklessly causing/creating serious risk of public terror or alarm.”

Grand Rapids officials also announced Monday the community largely adhered to the first night of the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during the city’s 48-hour state of civil emergency.

In a release, officials said nine arrests were made overnight without incident. Law enforcement officials informed people about the curfew and gave them a chance to comply before any arrests were made, authorities said.

City officials also are reminding anyone who is organizing an event in the city must contact the city’s Office of Special Events at 616.456.4125.

Anyone who wants to receive texts about local emergencies in Grand Rapids can text grandrapids to 888777. Details on the text program can be found on grandrapidsmi.gov.