The Kent County Community Action organization participates in the Walk for Warmth on March 4, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Communication Action is working to keep the heat running in hundreds of homes.

The organization along with families across the county participated in the Walk for Warmth, a mile-long walk, Saturday morning. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The group who attended the walk raised awareness and money for the heating fuel assistance program. It helps low-income families who are struggling to make payments.

“The pandemic, the increased prices in food, utility costs, rent and basic needs are up. It really means a lot to come in and help support these households, these families and individuals,” Gustavo Perez, director of the Kent County Communication Action, said.

If you would like to donate you can visit accesskent/walkforwarmth.com.