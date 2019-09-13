Kent Co. coalition hosting parenting workshop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A parenting series designed to tackle tough topics with children will focus on social media and internet safety for its next workshop.

The Sexual Assault Prevention Action Team of Kent County created the Parents Let’s Talk series over the summer.

The Just workshops focused on bullying, consent and substance abuse.

The coalition will host Social Media and Internet Safety: Digital Trends 2019-2020 Monday, Sept. 16 at the Kent County Health Department.

“In the digital age, parents must be observant, engaged, and informed. We’ll discuss digital realities, strategies, and practical solutions that will enlighten, equip, and encourage parents who want to teach their children how to use technology responsibly,” the event’s sign-up page said.

Protect Young Eyes founder Chris McKenna will provide recommendations to attendees.

Executive Director of the be nice. campaign, Christy Buck, will also present to parents.

The event is free to attend from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. You can register online.