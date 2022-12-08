The UICA of Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University building in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is shutting down after more than four decades due to funding issues.

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, which merged with the art gallery in 2013, announced the closure on Thursday.

The UICA will officially be closed on March 3, 2023, the school says. Its current exhibitions will be open through Feb. 11, 2023.

“For the past decade, KCAD, Ferris State University, and generous community donors have financially supported the UICA’s programming and overhead expenses,” Tara McCrackin, the president of Kendall College, wrote in a letter to UICA members. “However, the organization has not been able to overcome the obstacles it faced during the pandemic and was not able to maintain the funding necessary to remain operational or become sustainable.”

McCrackin said the school is working with other art organizations “to ensure a smooth transition as well as the continuation of some of its programming.” She specifically said the Holiday Artists Market will continue, while the Open Projector Night has been taken over by the Wealthy Theatre.

The UICA was opened in 1977 by a group of artists in Grand Rapids, according to its website. It had multiple homes throughout the years, before moving into the building at the intersection of Fulton Street and Division Avenue.

It downsized in 2021, moving out of that building and into the Kendall College of Art and Design’s Woodbridge N. Ferris building, located at 17 Pearl St. NW of Division Avenue.

“Since its founding more than 40 years ago, the UICA is credited with pioneering the contemporary arts in the region, and it has inspired the creation of some wonderful organizations that will now carry the torch forward,” McCrackin wrote. “Although UICA as an organization may be ending, its innovative spirit and focus on elevating contemporary arts and artists in West Michigan will continue in new ways with KCAD’s leadership role in the next iteration of ArtPrize.“