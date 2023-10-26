GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kendall College of Art and Design alum was recently named a finalist on one of Food Network’s Halloween-inspired programs.

Rebecca DeGroot competed against seven other artists on the fourth season of “Outrageous Pumpkins” this fall on Food Network. The show focused on competitors carving pumpkins, with the best ones moving forward week after week. The winner would receive $25,000.

DeGroot did so well that she ended up in the season finale, which aired Sunday. She finished fourth in the competition, falling just short of the grand prize.

DeGroot, however, was just happy to be part of the experience.

“It’s been really great, and I’ve had a lot of fun,” DeGroot said in a statement. “Everybody involved in the show has made it a really positive experience.”

During the competition, DeGroot had to design one pumpkin to look like a 3D octopus and another with Batman and the Riddler carved into it.

Her love for working with pumpkins came long before she was selected for the show.

“A pumpkin carving is temporary, so you really can’t treasure it as much as you would a wood or stone carving,” she said in a statement. “But knowing it’s a temporary thing actually opens up a whole new world of freedom and creativity in your design … it’s kind of cool.”

Now that the competition is over, DeGroot has returned home to Texas, where she will continue focusing on her career as a tattoo artist while making time to practice her love of woodworking and, of course, pumpkin carving during the fall.