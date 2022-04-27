GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary School in Grand Rapids had its annual duck walk Wednesday morning.

A mother duck makes her nest in the school’s courtyard every year. After the baby ducks hatch, the mother leads them through the elementary school and out to Plaster Creek.

Here’s your daily dose of cuteness! 5th graders at Ken-O-Sha Elementary helped escort this mother and her new ducklings through the building to the creek behind the school 🦆 🥰 @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/i61dl4PYCA — Brittany Flowers (@brittflowerstv) April 27, 2022

Students lined the halls for the walk and then followed the ducks out to the river.