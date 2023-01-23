GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings stopped by Calvin University on Monday for its January Series.

Jennings joined the annual 15-day lecture series to discuss why it’s important to be a generalist in the age of hyper-specialization.

“I hope people remember that it’s easy to learn,” he said. “…You could be learning something new almost every hour of the day, and it’s a shame not to. That’s what builds us as people.”

He said on “Jeopardy!” you have to be able to produce answers on just about anything.

“You have to be interested in just about everything and most people aren’t, they’ll specialize,” he said.

Being curious about everything helped Jennings when he auditioned for the gameshow in 2004. He went on an unprecedented 74-game streak with $2.5 million and then appeared in several special tournaments.

In 2022, he guest-hosted the show for six weeks after the death of Alex Trebek. In July, he became a permanent host, sharing duties with Mayim Balik.

“I have to pinch myself every day when I’m out there because it’s a joy to be doing this job,” Jennings said.

To watch Jenning’s lecture, click here.