GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These latest rounds of winter weather have brought extreme low temperatures to our area. Animal experts are stressing that now is the time to look out for the safety and well-being of our pets.

Although it’s fun at time to play with dogs in the snow, Maggie Latta with the nonprofit known as the Compassionate Spay & Neuter Initiatives Program said it’s the best idea for pets to stay indoors during cold, snowy weather.

“Even though we think of our pets, our dogs and cats, of having thick fur, that they’ve got more insulation that we might have, they’re still susceptible to things like frostbite and hypothermia in these extreme cold temperatures that we’re having,” said Latta. “Especially their extremities, their paws, their noses their ears, all of those things can really quickly get too cold.”

A lot of the salts and chemicals used to melt ice are not safe for pets. To make sure their paws don’t get irritated, pet owners should clean and wipe their feet off and if they’ll tolerate it, use boots made for pets.

Nutrition and hydration is always important for pets, but Latta says it’s particularly important during winter months because they spend much of their energy just keeping themselves warm.

“Know your dog’s nutritional needs. Understand that if they spend more time out in the cold, then they’re probably going to need some additional calories. … make sure that they always have access to clean water that is not frozen.”