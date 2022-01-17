‘Keep learning’: Calvin’s January Series offers free lectures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The January Series in underway at Calvin University, and the guests for this year’s lecture series range from authors to musicians to a retired four-star admiral.

Kristi Potter with Calvin University says the 15-day free event is a “gift to the community.”

Potter says the varied topics are to encourage people to listen to one another, hear their stories and learn from their experiences.

“More than ever, we need to keep learning, we need to be thinking deeply about things and we need to be inspired,” Potter said.

Potter says the university encourages students to learn about things and to make the world a better place, and that’s what the January Series — which is on its 35th year — does for the rest of the community.

There are multiple ways to watch the January Series, which takes place each weekday through Jan. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Calvin’s Covenant Fine Arts Center auditorium. No tickets or reservations are needed, and doors open at 11:45 a.m.

You can also watch them live online, and the lectures are available after the event online until midnight that day.

For more information, head to calvin.edu.