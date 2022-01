GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you thinking about adding a new furry friend to your life? Well, look no further than Kent County Animal Shelter.

This week’s pet is Muffin, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier who loves her toys and is very playful. It takes Muffin a few minutes to warm up, but once she is comfortable, she loves to cuddle and give kisses.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.