KCAS offering free cats and kittens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you want to add a cat or kitten to your family, now is the purrrfect time.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is offering free cats and kittens for adoption.

The shelter says this offer is good until further notice.

KCAS is seeing an explosion in their kitten and cat population and needs people to give them a forever home.

All the cats and kittens up for adoption have been spayed or neutered.

In addition, the animals have been tested for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus.

The cats are also up to date on all vaccinations and have been microchipped.