Kayak rentals at Riverside Park start Friday

Apr 22, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is rolling out kayak rentals at the Riverside Park Lagoon this week.

Kayak rentals will be available throughout the summer from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

"We'll be out here every weekend. Kayaks rent for $8 per hour (for the first hour) and $6 per hour each additional hour thereafter," David Marquardt, the director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, explained.

The city will also offer stand-up paddleboard classes on July 27 and Aug. 22 at the Richmond Park Pond. It is hosting "Family Paddle Night" with free rides and other fun from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 10.

"I think really what it provides is that opportunity to be outside and be a part of water experiences typically not available here in Grand Rapids," Marquardt said.

The Riverside Park upgrades were made possible by a $150,000 state grant issued earlier this year and more money from city park millage funds.

