Kayak rentals at Riverside Park start Friday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Undated courtesy images show photos of the easy launch boat dock similar to what Grand Rapids plans to install at Riverside Park in 2020. (City of Grand Rapids)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Undated courtesy images show photos of the easy launch boat dock similar to what Grand Rapids plans to install at Riverside Park in 2020. (City of Grand Rapids)

RELATED Grand Rapids gets funding to revamp Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is rolling out kayak rentals at the Riverside Park Lagoon this week.

Kayak rentals will be available throughout the summer from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

"We'll be out here every weekend. Kayaks rent for $8 per hour (for the first hour) and $6 per hour each additional hour thereafter," David Marquardt, the director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, explained.

The city will also offer stand-up paddleboard classes on July 27 and Aug. 22 at the Richmond Park Pond. It is hosting "Family Paddle Night" with free rides and other fun from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 10.

"I think really what it provides is that opportunity to be outside and be a part of water experiences typically not available here in Grand Rapids," Marquardt said.

The Riverside Park upgrades were made possible by a $150,000 state grant issued earlier this year and more money from city park millage funds.