GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo attorney Jessica Swartz will challenge U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga for his seat representing Michigan’s 4th Congressional District during the 2024 election.

Swartz, a Democrat, said she wants to change the tone in Washington.

“One of the things that my job has prepared me to do is to sit and have tough conversation with people who disagree with each other,” she told News 8 political reporter Rick Albin. “One of the things that I’m especially good at is taking complex issues and breaking them down to the simplest pieces and think by doing that and coming to the table being truly honest and open and ready to hear that between myself and some others in my delegation that, that is something we can do.”

Every seat is the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs next year, as is one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats.

The primary election to select party nominees is more than a year away. The general election to choose the next member of Congress from the 4th District will be Nov. 5, 2024.