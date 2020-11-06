Kaffeine Place brings Korean fare, coffee fix to Midtown Grand Rapids

An undated courtesy photo shows Kaffeine Place at the corner of Michigan Street and Benson Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new place to get your caffeine and Korean food fix in Midtown Grand Rapids.

(Left: A 2018 rendering of MidTown CityZen. Right: MidTown CityZen in 2020.)

Kaffeine Place recently opened at the northeast corner of Michigan Street and Benson Avenue NE. It’s the first business to move into the ground floor retail space of Third Coast Development’s Midtown CityZen building, which was completed in late 2018.

Owner Sun Lee says the café offers a “small town experience with a big city appeal.”

(Kaffeine Place owner Sun Lee in front of her new business at Michigan Street and Benson Avenue NE in Midtown Grand Rapids.)

(Kaffeine Place owner Sun Lee cooks food inside the full kitchen at Kaffeine Place, located at Michigan Street and Benson Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.)

The full-service café offers coffee drinks, homemade vanilla syrups for lattes and boba milk tea. Visitors can also grab breakfast and lunch items, including a Korean-inspired bulgogi burrito or bibimbap burrito, which is vegan.

While the 2,400-square-foot space has enough room to seat 79 people inside, the café has limited seating to 39 customers for now to allow for social distancing during the pandemic. Takeout orders are also accepted.

Lee says when the business is fully operational, she expects to hire a dozen employees.

(An undated courtesy photo shows the interior of Kaffeine Place at the corner of Michigan Street and Benson Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.)

Kaffeine Place is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can find dedicated parking behind the building.

Lee plans to hold a grand opening celebration later this month.