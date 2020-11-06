Kaffeine Place brings Korean fare, coffee fix to Midtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new place to get your caffeine and Korean food fix in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Kaffeine Place recently opened at the northeast corner of Michigan Street and Benson Avenue NE. It’s the first business to move into the ground floor retail space of Third Coast Development’s Midtown CityZen building, which was completed in late 2018.
Owner Sun Lee says the café offers a “small town experience with a big city appeal.”
The full-service café offers coffee drinks, homemade vanilla syrups for lattes and boba milk tea. Visitors can also grab breakfast and lunch items, including a Korean-inspired bulgogi burrito or bibimbap burrito, which is vegan.
While the 2,400-square-foot space has enough room to seat 79 people inside, the café has limited seating to 39 customers for now to allow for social distancing during the pandemic. Takeout orders are also accepted.
Lee says when the business is fully operational, she expects to hire a dozen employees.
Kaffeine Place is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can find dedicated parking behind the building.
Lee plans to hold a grand opening celebration later this month.