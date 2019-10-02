JW Marriott replaces six.one.six with Margaux

A courtesy image of the private dining area at Margaux inside the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids foodies, say goodbye to the JW Marriott’s six.one.six and hello to Margaux.

After more than two months of renovations, the new contemporary French bistro located on the hotel’s first floor will serve up its first meals to guests Wednesday.

Managing company AHC+Hospitality says the bistro is named for and inspired by the red wine regions in southern France, where many of the wines gracing Margaux’s list also come from.

The menu includes escargot, steak frites and croque-monsieur. The restaurant has been renovated to take on a modern lounge style with furnishings aimed at evoking the French countryside.

Margaux also features a private dining room dubbed Bordeaux, which is enclosed in glass with a TV available for presentations. The room can hold up to 18 guests.

As part of the renovations, managers have renamed the Mixology bar next to Margaux the six.one.six lounge, which will offer the hotel’s breakfast buffet and a la carte menu.

Margaux will be open daily, serving lunch and dinner on weekdays and brunch and dinner on weekends.