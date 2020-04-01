JW Marriott in Grand Rapids closes amid COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids said its temporarily closed.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the hotel said its temporarily closed but looks forward to reopening as soon as possible. Any customers who have questions can call 616.242.1500.

JW Marriott Grand Rapids is temporarily closed. We regret any inconvenience and look forward to re-opening again as soon as possible. For questions, please call 616-242-1500. — JW Marriott GR MI (@ilovethejw) April 1, 2020

The announcement comes amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The governor has order Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker.

