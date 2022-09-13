GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake sturgeon have naturally reproduced in the Grand River, researchers say.

Researchers from the Grand Rapids Public Museum, along with John Ball Zoo, Encompass Socio-Ecological Consulting, Grand Valley Metro Council, Grand Valley State University and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, announced on Tuesday they have documented the natural reproduction of the fish in the Grand River for the first time.

The team found a 4-month-old, 6-inch sturgeon on Sept. 8.

“Documentation of a juvenile Lake Sturgeon here in the Grand River is a major breakthrough in our research,” GRPM VP of science and education Stephanie Ogren, Ph.D., said in a release. “It’s a rewarding experience to collaborate and share this experience with local partners while working on research projects that will help us better understand the dynamics of the Grand River.”

Experts know “very little about the Grand River population” of sturgeon, Dr. Marty Holtgren of Encompass Socio-Economical Consulting explained in the release.