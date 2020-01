Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Justin Bieber will visit Grand Rapids this summer.

The pop musician released dates for his upcoming “Changes” tour on Tuesday, including an Aug. 16 stop at Van Andel Arena.

TFW you find out @justinbieber comes to GR August 16 pic.twitter.com/Z0IAQJnuBf — Van Andel Arena (@VanAndelArena) January 28, 2020

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 and will be available online at Ticketmaster or in person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place box offices.

American Express card members get early access to tickets starting Thursday.

Bieber will also be in Chicago on June 19 and Detroit Aug. 29.