Justice for Black Lives objects to protest arrests in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Racial equity advocates say members of their group should not have been arrested during a Monday evening protest as a former Minneapolis police officer stands trial for George Floyd’s death.

Eight people were arrested on misdemeanor charges after authorities said they blocked traffic in downtown Grand Rapids and made loud noise.

Justice for Black Lives will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the arrests. It said some of those who were arrested will be in attendance.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it had been in contact with protest organizers ahead of the event and set expectations for them, but that some of that guidance wasn’t followed. Sgt. Dan Adams added that officers issued warnings before moving to arrest anyone.

Justice for Black Lives said the protest was peaceful and that GRPD officers escalated the situation with nonviolence, describing the arrests as “yet another example of needless brutality and a lack of accountability from the GRPD.”

The organization said it will continue to call for GRPD’s funding to be limited and for more community control.