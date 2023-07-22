GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As interest in disc golf booms, West Michigan has become a hub for the sport, attracting players of all skill levels to its courses and leagues.

Michigan is the second-best disc golf state in the nation, according to UDisc, a disc golf app that helps golfers find courses and events as well as track scores. It is home to 418 courses, 249 leagues and 90 disc golf stores.

From July 28 to 30, Abbgy says more than 400 disc golfers from 35 states across the U.S. will gather in West Michigan to compete at the River City Open, which is one of the bigger events backed by Great Lakes Disc. Professionals will play at Earl Brewer Park and amateurs will play at various other courses in the Grand Rapids area.

Avid disc golfer Connor Gortsema says the sport can be easily substituted into the popular phrase, “golf is a good walk spoiled.”

“That’s disc golf. Its like, you go for a walk in the woods, you throw your frisbee, it doesn’t matter if you’re good or not, you’re just hanging out with your friends,” Gortsema said.

Golfers throw discs into fixed baskets, called holes, which can be varying shapes and sizes. Just like traditional golfing, your score is recorded as how many throws, or strokes, it takes you to get it into each hole. The player with the least number of strokes at the end wins.

Gortsema started disc golfing around 2007. About five years later, he decided to make a league of his own called West Michigan Disc Golf Association.

If you’re just starting out in the sport, he said to grab a group of friends and just dive in.

“Find some friends who have never played, take them out if you have experience. And if you don’t have experience, just show up. Sometimes, just going to one of the parks and asking, like ‘Hey, can I just watch?’ Most people are going to say, ‘Cool, man, yeah, hop on board.’ Like you can just go to the course and just start asking questions,” Gortsema said.

“The community is generally pretty open,” he added.

Gortsema said the best first step is to visit Great Lakes Disc shop in Grand Rapids. Shea Abbgy, the owner of the shop, says he’s always more than willing to advise beginners.

Great Lakes Disc shop in Kentwood. (July 20, 2023) Great Lakes Disc shop in Kentwood. (July 20, 2023)

“First, I would say, we can definitely help you out,” Abbgy says.

Then he’ll ask about background, activity level, age and experience.

“A big thing for us for establishing a community of players is inclusiveness, of making sure everybody feels welcome,” Abbgy said.

Although the Great Lakes Disc shop has become a hub for local disc golfers, Abbgy says typically a store doesn’t lead a community, a club does. He and his friend started a club of their own together called Grand Rapids Disc Golfers United. With over 300 people, it’s the second largest club in the state, according to Abbgy.

“Disc golf kinda unique, it’s always been a really grassroots sport and there are tons of clubs, especially in Michigan,” he said. “We probably have six to seven active clubs right now in greater Grand Rapids. They vary in size from like 10 to 20 people.”

Ranked as the No. 1 and No. 3 cities to disc golf in Michigan by UDisc, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo have plenty of parks for beginners to try out their skills and experts to hone their craft.

Gortsema and Abbgy recommended a few Grand Rapids-area courses to check out specifically:

Great Lakes Disc not only sells disc golf supplies but acts as a liaison between disc golfers and local parks. Through the shop and his club, Grand Rapids Disc Golfers United, Abbgy has helped renovate parks across Kent County, donates discs to raffles, buys baskets and discs for schools and runs a fundraiser for Kentwood adaptive youth programming.

“We run tons of leagues throughout the year, through the shop and the club. We run 50-plus events throughout the year. We’re very active in the community, I’d say,” Abbgy said.

The disc golf community is strong in West Michigan and is one of the things that kept Ferris State University student Derek Franciosi going during the pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing that people seek … is just the team. When I was first getting into disc golf, I did not know anyone whatsoever, maybe except for a few buddies,” Franciosi said.

This past year, he served as the president and captain of the Ferris State Disc Golf team. He said the pandemic was instrumental in the growth of the team.

“And that’s just because the whole sport of disc golf exploded. People were wanting to get out but not be too close with sports. And disc golf was just small enough to where there wasn’t big events with gatherings with people. So you could just come and play with a few (friends) and just have fun,” Franciosi said.

“(The pandemic) really introduced a lot of people to the sport,” Abbgy said. “Once people start to play disc golf, they fall in love with it. So many people. The retention rate for people who try disc golf and stick with it — it’s astronomical.”

The 2nd disc golf hole at Old Farm Park in Kentwood. (July 20, 2023)

Abbgy said the pandemic multiplied the size of the disc golf industry.

“We’ve quintupled in size, that’s when we bought our new commercial space and now we’re one of the largest brick-and-mortars. We were big before but now we’re a pretty good size as far as other disc golf stores,” Abbgy said.

When he first started disc golfing over 15 years ago, Gortsema said there were only a few courses in Grand Rapids and you may have had to drive up to an hour to find a league. Now, disc golf courses are popping up all over.

“It’s definitely taken off, especially in the last few years,” he said. “That’s the cool thing for me to see, is like, churches have (disc golf courses), schools have them … this isn’t just this weird thing that some people do. It’s actually really cool to go for a hike and throw a disc while you do it.”

You can find clubs, leagues and courses to play in at DiscGolfScene.com, the Professional Disc Golf Association website, or UDisc.com.