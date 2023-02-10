A July 11, 2022, booking photo of Anthony Webb from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.

On Friday, a jury found 44-year-old Anthony Webb guilty of a July 8 shooting that left a man hurt. He was initially charged with assault with intent to murder, weapons possession by a felon, weapons felony firearm and habitual offender fourth offense.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.

The shooting happened on July 8 in the area of Plymouth Avenue SE and Matilda Street in Grand Rapids.

A 26-year-old man was shot several times and taken to the hospital. He survived.