A mug shot of Jeffrey Kevin Craig at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found a man guilty of the shooting death of another man in Grand Rapids last year.

Over three days, the jury found Jeffrey Craig, 28, guilty on Friday of second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

The scene of a shooting at Division Avenue and Cherry Street in downtown Grand Rapids. (May 24, 2022)

The charges stem from the May 24, 2022, death of 24-year-old Naquie Mitz. He was shot in the area of S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street and died at the hospital.

Several witnesses reported a large group of people in the area at the time. Another witness reported hearing as many as seven gunshots.

Craig was arrested in June 2022 in Rockford, Illinois. The U.S. Marshals helped capture Craig, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for late September.