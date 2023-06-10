GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found three Grand Rapids men guilty of shooting a Kentwood man during an hours-long crime spree last year.

On Friday, Rhishy Manning, 23, Jaheim Hayes-Goree, 21, and Javonte Rosa, 24, were found guilty of felony homicide, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and weapons charges in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder.

The men face life in prison when they return to court for sentencing at a later date. 

Wilder was shot to death on May 24, 2022, during a 5-hour crime spree that started just before 10 p.m. and involved two stolen vehicles and several stores being robbed at gunpoint.

An undated courtesy photo of Joseph Wilder.
Around 10:30 p.m., Wilder was making a deposit at a Huntington National Bank ATM on S. Division Avenue near M-6 in Byron Township when he was shot and killed.