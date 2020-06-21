Juneteenth celebrations held in Grand Rapids

A photo of a Juneteenth celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Grand Rapids on June 20, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More Juneteenth celebrations were held in West Michigan Saturday.

Juneteenth, which was Friday, celebrates the end of slavery.

One of the Saturday events was at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Grand Rapids.

Organizers say one of the goals of the celebration was to realize the similarities we all share.

“Everybody is human, so let’s begin to learn that everybody should be working together. And this is why we have all of this going on right now,” said event organizer Alicia Wilkins.

Saturday’s celebration went until 8 p.m.